FTSE Russell adds S.Korea to watch list for WGBI inclusion

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell, a global index provider, said it has added South Korea to the watch list for potential inclusion in its FTSE World Government Bond Index.

"This follows announcements by the South Korean market authorities of several proposed initiatives intended to improve the market's structure and the accessibility of South Korean capital markets," the index provider said on Thursday following its annual country classification review.

It will gather feedback from market participants as the proposed reforms are implemented to assess the practical experiences of international investors against the requirements for a market accessibility level upgrade to Level 1, it added.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.