FTSE Roughly Flat In Cautious Trade; Experian Plunges Sharply

(RTTNews) - The U.K. market is subdued on Thursday, underperforming other major markets in Europe, with investors focusing on corporate news and largely making stock specific moves.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 5.01 points at 9,451.44 a little while ago.

Tesco is up 3% after raising its full-year profit forecast.

3i Group is gaining 3.7%. Pershing Square Holdings is rising 2.1%, Croda International is up 1.8% and ICG is up 1.9%.

Polar Capital Technology Trust, Lloyds Banking Group, Babcock International, Weir Group, Natwest Group, Rentokil Initial, Anglo American Plc, Marks & Spencer, IAG, Glencore, Metlen Energy & Metals, BAE Systems, LSE and Antofagasta are up 1 to 1.8%.

Experian is plunging 6.5% after US analytics software firm Fair Isaac announced a new program that could reduce US lenders' reliance on credit agencies. Analysts at Jefferies warned the move could cut credit bureaus' ability to profit from reselling scores, and cause 10-15% dent in earnings.

BT Group is down 2.5% and SSE is declining by about 2.1%. British American Tobacco, Centrica, Ashtead Group, United Utilities, WPP, Entain and GSK are down 1 to 1.7%.

National Grid is down nearly 1% after reporting first-half fiscal 2026 trading in line with expectations.

