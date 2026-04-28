FTSE Rises Nearly 0.5%; Energy Stocks Move Up Sharply

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 climbed higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in energy and banking sectors. The mood in the market, however, remains cautious with investors tracking geopolitical news and awaiting monetary policy announcements from top central banks including the Bank of England, European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.

The FTSE 100 was up 48.23 points or 0.47% at 10,369.32 a little while ago.

Energy stocks BP and Shell gained 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively, as oil prices rose sharply. Brent crude futures moved up nearly 3% to $104.65 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 3.7% at $98.85 a barrel.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners gained 2.3%. Centrica, Diploma, Natwest Group, DCC, Metlen Energy & Metals and Rio Tinto gained 1%-2%.

Taylor Wimpey dropped 3.7%. The U.K. homebuilder flagged underlying price pressure and raised its build-cost inflation expectations for 2026, citing rising energy costs.

Compass Group fell 1.9%. Sainsbury (J) drifted down 1.5%, while Endeavour Mining, Whitbread, IMI, Persimmon, Intertek Group, Berkeley Group Holdings, Spirax Group, British Land, Segro, Relx and AstraZeneca lost 1%-1.3%.

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