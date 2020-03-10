FTSE rises as stimulus hopes ease recession fears

By Shivani Kumaresan and Devik Jain

March 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 bounced back on Tuesday from its worst session since the 2008 financial crisis, as investors bet on co-ordinated stimulus measures by major central banks to shield the global economy from the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 3.1%, after falling to its lowest level since 2016 on Monday following a crash in oil prices with the launch of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Prices of the commodity regained some of their losses on Tuesday, boosting shares of oil and gas .FTNMX0530 and mining .FTNMX1770 companies. BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.Lgained between 4% and 7% after closing Monday with their worst session on record. O/R

"The market seems to be in sort of a holding pattern having had the big sell-off," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Tavira Securities. "We're looking for government responses and central bank responses to try and ease the burden on financial markets."

Fears of a global recession pounded global equity markets on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrials Average .DJI losing a record 2,000 points at one point. But sentiment brightened in early Asia trade on growing hopes of a second interest rate cut this month by the U.S. Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

Reuters also reported that the Japanese government was gearing up to spend $4.1 billion more to counter the impact of the virus, which has crushed supply chains and dented business sentiment.

A survey showed the health crisis reversed a recent upturn in business optimism in Britain, with confidence falling to a six-month low.

Investor attention now turns to a budget speech by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday as they wait for clues on additional stimulus.

In company news, billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing square PSHP.L jumped 14.5% after his letter to shareholders said various hedges "more than compensated" for recent market declines that hit portfolio companies.

Ultra Electronics ULE.L rose 12.1% and was on course for its biggest intraday gain in a yearafter the engineering firm said the epidemic had not impacted its business.

Informa INF.L, the world's largest exhibitions group jumped 5.17% after it reported upbeat annual revenue and profit.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3369;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.