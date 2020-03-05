FTSE relegates embattled NMC Health from London's bluechip index

March 5 (Reuters) - FTSE Russell has relegated NMC Health NMC.L from the FTSE 100 index .FTSE as part of its quarterly reshuffle, days after the healthcare company's shares were suspended from trading.

FTSE Russell, however, said in its quarterly report late on Wednesday that if NMC has not resumed trading by the close of business on March 18, it will be retained within the FTSE 100 index until its resumption.

Shares of Abu-Dhabi based NMC had lost about two-thirds of their value since U.S.-based short-seller Muddy Waters late last year questioned the company's financial statements.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority also opened an investigation into the company following the trading suspension on Feb. 27.

FTSE Russell also removed Kingfisher KGF.L and TUI AG TUIT.L from the FTSE 100 index and added Fresnillo FRES.L, Intermediate Capital Group ICP.L and Pennon Group PNN.L.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

