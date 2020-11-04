FTSE Recovers After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks reversed from an early slide to turn higher on Wednesday as the closely-fought U.S. presidential election appeared to be headed into an uncertain phase, with a final result not expected for days.

Investors shrugged off survey data showing that Britain is on course to enter a double-dip recession this winter.

The IHS Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a four-month low of 51.4 in October from 56.1 in September.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 53 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,840 after rising 2.3 percent on Tuesday.

Marks & Spencer surged nearly 5 percent despite the company reporting its first loss in its 94 years amid Covid-19 related store closures.

Smurfit Kappa jumped 4 percent. After delivering a stronger-than-expected performance in the third quarter, the packaging company said it was "well positioned" to benefit from trends in e-commerce and demand for sustainable packaging.

