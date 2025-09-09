Markets

FTSE Modestly Higher At Noon; Anglo American Soars On Merger News

September 09, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market is modestly higher around noon on Tuesday with investors picking up select stocks in cautious trade while looking ahead to some crucial economic data from the U.S., including a reading on inflation.

The focus is also on the ongoing developments in France, and the upcoming European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 18.01 points or 0.2% at 9,239.45 a little before noon.

Anglo American Plc is soaring nearly 10% after the company said it has agreed to merge with Canada's Teck Resources in a $50 billion deal.

Glencore is gaining 4.7% and Phoenix Group Holdings is up 2.75%. Endeavour Mining is climbing up 2.2%.

Airtel Africa, The Sage Group, Antofagasta, Segro, Pershing Square Holdings, GSK and Easyjet are up 1.3 to 2%. Vodafone Group is modestly higher after the company launched a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding $500 million capital securities due 2081.

Rolls-Royce Holdings, BAE Systems, Howden Joinery Group, JD Sports Fashion and Diageo are down 0.8 to 1.3%.

SSE, Experian, 3i Group, Babcock International, Entain and M&G are also weak.

In economic news, a report from British Retail Consortium said UK retail sales rose 2.9% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis in August 2025, accelerating from July's 1.8% gain. This marked the strongest growth in four months, supported by warmer weather that boosted demand for food, furniture and back-to-school goods.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

