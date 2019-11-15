US Markets

FTSE jumps on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; nationalisation risk hits BT

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London's FTSE 100 followed global peers higher on Friday as hopes of an imminent U.S.-China trade deal were rekindled by comments from a senior U.S. official, while BT slipped after Britain's opposition party vowed to nationalise parts of the telecoms provider.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

Signs of Sino-U.S. trade deal stoke risk appetite

BT falls on Labour nationalisation pledge

Nov 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 followed global peers higher on Friday as hopes of an imminent U.S.-China trade deal were rekindled by comments from a senior U.S. official, while BT slipped after Britain's opposition party vowed to nationalise parts of the telecoms provider.

The main index rose 0.5%, boosted by miners .FTNMX1770 as well as Asia-focused banks HSBC HSBA.L and Prudential PRU.L, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Washington was getting close to a trade pact with Beijing.

Shares of BT BT.L shed 2%, after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would nationalise parts of the company's network if it won power in the Dec. 12 election.

The mid-cap index .FTMC added 0.2% in early deals.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular