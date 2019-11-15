FTSE jumps on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; nationalisation risk hits BT

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

Signs of Sino-U.S. trade deal stoke risk appetite

BT falls on Labour nationalisation pledge

Nov 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 followed global peers higher on Friday as hopes of an imminent U.S.-China trade deal were rekindled by comments from a senior U.S. official, while BT slipped after Britain's opposition party vowed to nationalise parts of the telecoms provider.

The main index rose 0.5%, boosted by miners .FTNMX1770 as well as Asia-focused banks HSBC HSBA.L and Prudential PRU.L, after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Washington was getting close to a trade pact with Beijing.

Shares of BT BT.L shed 2%, after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would nationalise parts of the company's network if it won power in the Dec. 12 election.

The mid-cap index .FTMC added 0.2% in early deals.

