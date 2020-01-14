FTSE gains on bright trade view; gambling cos slip

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

U.S., China give positive feelers ahead of deal signing

Gambling stocks fall on rule banning credit card use

Jan 14 (Reuters) - London's main index rose on Tuesday fueled by optimism about the signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, while gambling firms slipped after Britain banned consumers from using credit cards to gamble.

Ahead of the interim trade deal, markets were treated to news that China would ramp up purchases of cars, aircraft and energy supplies from the U.S. as part of the deal. Separately, Washington said Beijing should no longer be designated a currency manipulator.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.1%. The FTSE 250 .FTMC rose 0.2%, driven by an 8% surge in building materials firm Grafton GFTU_u.L after an upbeat trading update.

Trading lower were gambling firms GVC GVC.L, Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L, 888 888.L and William Hill WMH.L, which fell between 2% and 3.6% on Britain's new rule designed to prevent consumers from building up too much debt.

