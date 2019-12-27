FTSE gains for 11th day on continued trade optimism

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Dec 27 (Reuters) - London's main index rose for the eleventh straight session on Friday, as trade-sensitive stocks cheered further positive signals from the United States and China over signing a 'phase-one' deal.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE, which is on its best run of gains in three years, added 0.2% by 0807 GMT. Miners .FTNMX3720 provided the biggest boost, with Glencore GLEN.L and BHP BHPB.L rising about 2% each.

After news that Washington and Beijing had agreed on terms of a preliminary deal earlier this month, more optimism came in the form of comments from both sides suggesting an agreement will be inked soon.

The midcap FTSE 250 .FTMC was flat but hovered close to its record high, as trading volume remained thin in a holiday-shortened week.

