FTSE falls for 5th day on Trump trade rhetoric, firm pound

Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

London's FTSE 100 fell for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump doused hopes of an imminent trade deal with China, while a stronger pound dragged shares of exporters.

The main bourse .FTSE, which has shed nearly 4% in just over four sessions, was down 0.2% due to a drop in miners .FTNMX1770, while exporters such as British American Tobacco BATS.L were hurt by pound's GBP= strength. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was flat by 0809 GMT.

Trump said on Tuesday that a trade agreement with Beijing might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, leading to a sell off in equities and deepening FTSE's recent slide.

AIM-listed shares of M&C Saatchi SAA.L tanked 43% to their lowest in more than a decade, after the advertising agency forecast lower annual profit, its second warning in less than three months.

