FTSE falls for 4th day on fresh global jitters; Ted Baker slumps

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.3%

U.S. tariffs on European Union dampen sentiment

Ted Baker sinks after profit warning

Oct 3 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 drifted lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as U.S. tariffs on the European Union added to worries about global growth, while small-cap Ted Baker tanked after its second profit warning this year.

The main index .FTSE, which had suffered its worst one-day drop since before the 2016 Brexit vote in the previous session, shed 0.2% with all but one sector in the red. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.3% by 0708 GMT.

Fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc TED.L slumped 27% to its lowest in more than 7-1/2 years after it posted a first-half pre-tax loss and warned that unseasonably warm weather, heavy discounting by rivals and weak consumer demand would hit full-year profit.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.