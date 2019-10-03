US Markets

FTSE falls for 4th day on fresh global jitters; Ted Baker slumps

London's FTSE 100 drifted lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as U.S. tariffs on the European Union added to worries about global growth, while small-cap Ted Baker tanked after its second profit warning this year.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 drifted lower for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as U.S. tariffs on the European Union added to worries about global growth, while small-cap Ted Baker tanked after its second profit warning this year.

The main index .FTSE, which had suffered its worst one-day drop since before the 2016 Brexit vote in the previous session, shed 0.2% with all but one sector in the red. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.3% by 0708 GMT.

Fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc TED.L slumped 27% to its lowest in more than 7-1/2 years after it posted a first-half pre-tax loss and warned that unseasonably warm weather, heavy discounting by rivals and weak consumer demand would hit full-year profit.

