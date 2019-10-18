FTSE falls as banks weaken on China GDP, Brexit nerves

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

China GDP disappoints, Brexit vote eyed

IHG slips after quarterly revenue drops

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Financial stocks pushed London's FTSE 100 lower on Friday after China's economic growth fell to a near 30-year low and on uncertainty ahead of a parliamentary vote on the new Brexit deal.

The main index .FTSE shed 0.3%, with Asia-focussed HSBC HSBA.L dragging the most, as China's third-quarter GDP growth slowed more-than-expected amid a bruising trade war with the United States.

The blue-chips were also dragged lower by a 2% dip in InterContinental Hotels IHG.L after the Holiday Inn-owner blamed lower business bookings in China and protests in Hong Kong for a drop in revenue.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.1%, as domestic stocks eased after a week of volatile, Brexit-driven trading and as uncertainty remained whether British lawmakers would approve the new accord on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

