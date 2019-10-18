FTSE falls as banks weaken on China GDP, Brexit nerves

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Financial stocks pushed London's FTSE 100 lower on Friday after China's economic growth fell to a near 30-year low and on uncertainty ahead of a parliamentary vote on the new Brexit deal.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

China GDP disappoints, Brexit vote eyed

IHG slips after quarterly revenue drops

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Financial stocks pushed London's FTSE 100 lower on Friday after China's economic growth fell to a near 30-year low and on uncertainty ahead of a parliamentary vote on the new Brexit deal.

The main index .FTSE shed 0.3%, with Asia-focussed HSBC HSBA.L dragging the most, as China's third-quarter GDP growth slowed more-than-expected amid a bruising trade war with the United States.

The blue-chips were also dragged lower by a 2% dip in InterContinental Hotels IHG.L after the Holiday Inn-owner blamed lower business bookings in China and protests in Hong Kong for a drop in revenue.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.1%, as domestic stocks eased after a week of volatile, Brexit-driven trading and as uncertainty remained whether British lawmakers would approve the new accord on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters