FTSE Extends Recent Gains

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are up in positive territory Friday morning, extending gains from Tuesday.

The market remained closed on Wednesday and Thursday for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

The FTSE 100 index, which advanced to 7,665.40, is currently up 22.22 points, or 0.29%, at 7,654.46.

On Tuesday, the index ended 0.11% up.

Among the prominent gainers in the FTSE 100 index, Fresnillo is up 3.2% and Glencore is rising nearly 2%. BHP Group is up 1.85%, Polymetal International is advancing 1.75% and Antofagasta is rising 1.6%.

Rio Tinto, Just Eat, Land Securities, Marks & Spencer, Lloyds Banking and Smiths Group are also up with strong gains.

On the other hand, NMC Health, Bunzi, Standard Chartered and Smith & Nephew are down in negative territory, trailing their previous closing levels, by 0.8 to 1.6%.

Among other major markets in Europe, France and Germany are up with modest gains, while Switzerland is up marginally.

Positive developments on the U.S.-China trade front continue aid sentiment in global markets.

After two countries reached an agreement in principle, a phase one trade deal is set to be signed sometime in January.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there will be a signing ceremony with Chinese leader Xi Jinping sometime soon.

On Thursday, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said the country is in touch with the U.S. on signing the phase one trade deal.

