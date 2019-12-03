FTSE extends declines as Trump tariff salvo dents sentiment

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

Trump tariffs on Brazil, Argentina keep markets on edge

Centamin climbs higher on buyout proposal

Dec 3 (Reuters) - London's main index slipped for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to restore tariffs on Brazil and Argentina dented sentiment, while miner Centamin CEY.L hit a two-month high after a buyout proposal.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.2%, as of 0805 GMT, as Washington's tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from key Latin American trading partners also overshadowed encouraging data from China and euro zone economies.

Trump's tariff threat dragged shares of blue-chip oil majors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L lower, while miners .FTNMX1770 dropped 1.5%.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC was roughly flat, though Centamin stood out with an increase of 7% after Canada's Endeavour Mining EDV.TO disclosed a 1.47 billion pound ($1.89 billion) proposal for the British firm.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

