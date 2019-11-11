FTSE erases last week's gain on rising Hong Kong tensions

UK's main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent escalation in protests in Hong Kong knocked Asia-facing financial stocks, while investors waited for British economic growth numbers.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - UK's main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent escalation in protests in Hong Kong knocked Asia-facing financial stocks, while investors waited for British economic growth numbers.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE slid 0.7% by 0806 GMT, handing back nearly all the gains accumulated last week, while the FTSE 250 index .FTMC of more domestic-focussed firms lost 0.5%.

Bluechips HSBC HSBA.L, Prudential PRU.L and China-exposed miners .FTNMX1770 all slipped roughly 2% after news that Hong Kong police shot and wounded one protester as the pro-democracy unrest continued into its 24th straight week.

Baker Greggs GRG.L, however, leapt 9% to top FTSE 250 gainers after hiking profit targets.

