FTSE erases last week's gain on rising Hong Kong tensions

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 down 0.5%

Baker Greggs jumps after forecast upgrade

Stocks vulnerable to Asia sink on Hong Kong tensions

Sept 20 (Reuters) - UK's main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent escalation in protests in Hong Kong knocked Asia-facing financial stocks, while investors waited for British economic growth numbers.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE slid 0.7% by 0806 GMT, handing back nearly all the gains accumulated last week, while the FTSE 250 index .FTMC of more domestic-focussed firms lost 0.5%.

Bluechips HSBC HSBA.L, Prudential PRU.L and China-exposed miners .FTNMX1770 all slipped roughly 2% after news that Hong Kong police shot and wounded one protester as the pro-democracy unrest continued into its 24th straight week.

Baker Greggs GRG.L, however, leapt 9% to top FTSE 250 gainers after hiking profit targets.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.