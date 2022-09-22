FTSE Edges Lower Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors digested the Fed's hawkish comments and looked ahead to the BoE rate decision later in the day for directional cues.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,219 after closing 0.6 percent higher the previous day.

GSK fell over 1 percent after announcing an exclusive license agreement with Spero Therapeutics for tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide, an oral carbapenem antibiotic to potentially treat complicated urinary tract infections.

AstraZeneca was also down about 1 percent. The drug maker said Lynparza has been approved in China for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer.

Precious mining company Polymetal plummeted 11 percent after saying it is considering moving its main corporate base out of Russia.

Sportswear giant JD Sports Fashion plunged 5.3 percent after a warning that higher energy costs will dampen consumer spending.

