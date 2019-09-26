FTSE drops for 5th straight day after slew of profit alerts

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

Pearson tanks after profit warning

Imperial Brands falls after forecast cut, drags BAT

IAG down after saying pilot strikes to hit profit

Sept 26 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell for the fifth straight session on Thursday as profit warnings from tobacco firm Imperial Brands, British Airways owner IAG and education company Pearson weighed down the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE gave up 0.2%, as Imperial IMB.L and BAT BATS.L shed 9% and 3% respectively, after the blu e-cigarette maker cut annual sales and profit view.

Pearson PSON.L slid over 13% after saying full-year profit would be at the bottom of its guided range, while IAG ICAG.L also dipped 2% after blaming pilot strikes for an expected 215 million euros shortfall in annual profit.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was roughly flat by 0713 GMT.

