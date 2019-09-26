FTSE drops for 5th straight day after slew of profit alerts

London's FTSE 100 fell for the fifth straight session on Thursday as profit warnings from tobacco firm Imperial Brands, British Airways owner IAG and education company Pearson weighed down the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE gave up 0.2%, as Imperial IMB.L and BAT BATS.L shed 9% and 3% respectively, after the blu e-cigarette maker cut annual sales and profit view.

Pearson PSON.L slid over 13% after saying full-year profit would be at the bottom of its guided range, while IAG ICAG.L also dipped 2% after blaming pilot strikes for an expected 215 million euros shortfall in annual profit.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC was roughly flat by 0713 GMT.

