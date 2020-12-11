FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 11 (Reuters) - London's mid-cap index slipped on Friday on fears of a tumultuous no-deal Brexit in three weeks, while GlaxoSmithKline dipped after announcing a delay in its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker GSK.L dropped 0.2% after it said the experimental vaccine it was developing with France's Sanofi SASY.PA showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trials and it now hoped to come up with a more effective vaccine by 2021 end.

Sanofi's Paris-listed shares were down 2%.

The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 .FTMC slipped 0.2%, deepening losses of more than 2% this week, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the European Union would fail to strike a new trade deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE shed 0.1%, with declines in consumer staples and mining stocks more than offsetting a jump in financial stocks.

Banks .FTNMX8350, the worst-performing FTSE sector this week, rose 0.7% as the Bank of England said they could resume paying some dividends and bonuses.

