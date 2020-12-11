GSK

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

London's mid-cap index slipped on Friday on fears of a tumultuous no-deal Brexit in three weeks, while GlaxoSmithKline dipped after announcing a delay in its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Dec 11 (Reuters) - London's mid-cap index slipped on Friday on fears of a tumultuous no-deal Brexit in three weeks, while GlaxoSmithKline dipped after announcing a delay in its efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

The drugmaker GSK.L dropped 0.2% after it said the experimental vaccine it was developing with France's Sanofi SASY.PA showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trials and it now hoped to come up with a more effective vaccine by 2021 end.

Sanofi's Paris-listed shares were down 2%.

The domestically-focussed FTSE 250 .FTMC slipped 0.2%, deepening losses of more than 2% this week, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the European Union would fail to strike a new trade deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE shed 0.1%, with declines in consumer staples and mining stocks more than offsetting a jump in financial stocks.

Banks .FTNMX8350, the worst-performing FTSE sector this week, rose 0.7% as the Bank of England said they could resume paying some dividends and bonuses.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters