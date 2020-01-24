FTSE 100 Up Over 100 Points In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rallied on Friday as coronavirus-related worries seem to have abated for now.

The World Health Organization acknowledged that the pneumonia-like respiratory disease is an emergency in China, but said the virus did not yet constitute a so-called 'global health emergency.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 111 points, or 1.48 percent, at 7,619 after losing 0.9 percent on Thursday.

Investors await U.K. PMI readings ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision next week.

Virgin Money UK soared 4.6 percent. The mortgage lender said that Jim Pettigrew plans to retire as Chairman by September 2021.

Medical technology business Smith+Nephew rose more than 2 percent. The company has acquired Tusker Medical, Inc., a California-based developer of the Tula System. The commercial terms have not been disclosed.

Supermarket chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets rallied 2.4 percent on reports that it plans to cut 3,000 management roles across its stores as part of a major restructuring.

Just East shares fell 3.4 percent after the competition watchdog launched a last-minute investigation into the proposed merger between Just Eat and Takeaway.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.