FTSE 100 up as pound dips over no-deal Brexit fears

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged up on Monday, as the pound dipped on fears that Britain's transition period out of the European Union would expire without the two sides agreeing on a free trade deal.

FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.3% by 0802 GMT and was set for a sixth straight session of gains as Britain also prepared to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC, considered a barometer of Brexit sentiment, dipped 0.1%, led by the industrials and consumer discretionary sectors.

Britain and the European Union will make a last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit trade deal this week, striving to solve key sticking points in fishing, governance rules and dispute resolution.

Fashion retailer Ted Baker TED.L slipped 1.5% as its half-year losses ballooned due to coronavirus-led lockdowns denting retail sales.

