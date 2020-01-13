FTSE 100 up ahead of U.S.-China trade deal; midcaps outshine

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Jan 13 (Reuters) - London's main index gained on Monday, in step with other global peers, as investors took heart from the imminent signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, while a jump in shares of utility Pennon Group helped the midcaps outperform.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE added 0.3%, with trade hopes complemented by de-escalating Middle East tensions. Housebuilders rose, with Taylor Wimpey TW.L up 3.3%, after an upbeat forecast from real estate services provider Savills SVS.L.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC outshone with a 0.8% rise, boosted by a 9% surge in Pennon PNN.L after a report that private equity firm KKR KKR.N had bid four billion pounds for the UK utility's waste management unit.

Lending further support to the more domestically-exposed bourse was Spirent Communications SPT.L which jumped almost 9% after guiding to better-than-expected annual profit.

