FTSE 100 Tumbles On Vaccine Rollout Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks tumbled on Friday as worries over tight liquidity conditions in China as well as tensions erupting over slow coronavirus vaccine rollouts triggered risk aversion.

Meanwhile, Novavax announced its vaccine was 89.3 percent effective at stopping symptomatic Covid-19 in its Phase III study in the United Kingdom.

"Our medicines regulator will now assess the vaccine, which will be made in Teesside. If approved, we have 60m (million) doses on order," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter.

The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 75 points, or 1.2 percent, to 6,451 after declining 0.6 percent on Thursday.

Mining company Polymetal declined 1.3 percent after it warned of higher costs in 2021.

Commercial property investment company CLS Holdings edged down slightly.

The company said it has unconditionally exchanged contracts to acquire a portfolio of three office buildings in Düsseldorf, Berlin and Hamburg for 89.7 million euros from Commodus Real Estate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.