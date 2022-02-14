FTSE 100 Tumbles On Ukraine Fears

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks tumbled on Monday amid mounting fears that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine "at any moment".

The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of Nato territory.

The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 142 points, or 1.9 percent, to 7,517 after ending 0.2 percent lower on Friday.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo jumped 3.5 percent as bullion prices hit the highest since November 19 at $1,865.15 per ounce.

BP Plc fell nearly 3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell was down 1.5 percent despite oil prices reaching seven-year highs on supply concerns.

Chemicals company Synthomer fell almost 6 percent after warning of subdue demand in a key rubber unit.

