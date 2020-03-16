FTSE 100 Tumbles As US Adds UK To Travel Ban

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell heavily on Monday as the number of Italian COVID-19 cases surged and the U.S. expanded a travel ban to the U.K. and Ireland.

The U.K. government is facing growing calls to take more drastic measures as thirty-five people died after testing positive for coronavirus in the country.

Markets were also reacting to the shutdown of Europe and the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise move to cut interest rates to nearly zero Sunday.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 325 points, or 6.1 percent, at 5,045 after rallying as much as 2.5 percent on Friday.

Shares of Future plc. plunged 13 percent after the platform for specialist media announced the findings by the Competition and Markets Authority on the acquisition of TI Media.

Shares of Countrywide plc plummeted 42 percent. LSL Property Services plc announced that it no longer intends to make an offer for Countrywide. LSL Property shares were down more than 13 percent.

Travel and tourism company TUI gave up 30 percent after announcing it was halting the vast majority of its operations.

Carnival Corp shares tumbled 11.5 percent. The leisure travel company announced a voluntary month-long stoppage of four additional North American cruise line brands, citing the global spread of COVID-19.

Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto declined 1.5 percent. In its update on Oyu Tolgoi Project, the company said it is working along with the Mongolian Government to ensure that the project is operating in accordance with the restrictions the Government authorities have put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In economic releases, U.K. house prices rose to a record in March, data from property website Rightmove showed.

House prices increased 3.5 percent on a yearly basis to GBP 312,625 in March. This was the highest growth since December 2016. On a monthly basis, house prices gained 1 percent in March.

