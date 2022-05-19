Markets

FTSE 100 Tumbles Amid Global Sell-off

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after Wall Street suffered its biggest rout since the early months of the pandemic overnight on concerns over high inflation and slowing global growth.

Asian markets followed their U.S. peers their lower and U.S. stock futures pointed to steep losses on Wall Street later in the day on expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 165 points, or 2.2 percent, to 7,272 after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session.

Budget carrier easyJet lost 3.4 percent despite reporting second quarter earnings and revenue that topped forecasts.

British Airways owner IAG declined 1.7 percent after it agreed to buy 50 737 Max jets from Boeing Co., expected to be delivered between 2023 and 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular