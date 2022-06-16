FTSE 100 Tumbles Ahead Of BoE Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England rate announcement due at noon. Analysts expect another 25-bps rate hike coupled with cautious commentary around the economy.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 141 points, or 1.9 percent, at 7,132 after closing 1.2 percent higher on Wednesday.

Fashion retailer ASOS plunged 27 percent and rival Boohoo slumped 18 percent after both reported slowing sales.

CRH, a building materials business, fell 2.6 percent after it has entered into arrangements with UBS A.G., London Branch to repurchase shares on CRH's behalf for up to $300 million.

BHP shares fell over 2 percent. The miner announced it will retain New South Wales Energy Coal in its portfolio.

