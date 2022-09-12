FTSE-100 Trading More Than A Percent Higher

(RTTNews) - Stocks in the FTSE-100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange are trading more than 1 percent higher amidst a worldwide positive sentiment driven by the expected fall in the U.S. CPI and hopes of softer central bank intervention. Meanwhile data released earlier showed the British economy expanded 0.2 percent in July versus a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month. Markets were however expecting a growth of 0.4 percent.

FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,351.07 and 7,453.32, versus the previous close of 7,351.07.

The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,446.63, up 1.3 percent on an overnight basis.

In the 100-scrip index, only 5 are trading below the levels on Friday. Kingfisher rallied 4.75 percent. J Sainsbury, Howden Joinery Group, JD sports Fashion and Tesco have also rallied more than 4 percent.

M&G and Melrose Industries have both declined more than 1 percent.

Lloyds Banking group is the most active scrip with a turnover of 110 million. The scrip has gained 1.76 percent.

The GBP/USD pair added 0.92 percent to trade at 1.1694 amidst the US Dollar Index weakening 0.74 percent to 108.20.

Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds decreased to 3.0810 percent from Friday's close of 3.0950.

