FTSE 100 tracks global markets higher but set for weekly losses

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 gains 0.3%

Sept 25 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday as a tech-driven rally on Wall Street spilled over to European markets, but the blue-chip index was on track to record its second consecutive weekly decline as investor confidence about an economic revival waned.

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE gained 0.1%, although it was down 2.9% for the week so far, with auto makers .FTNMX3350, travel stocks .FTNMX5750 and insurers .FTNMX8350 being the biggest laggards.

British car production fell nearly by a half in August as the sector continued to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic-led impact on demand, an industry body said.

Vodafone Group Plc VOD.L rose 0.5% on reports that the telephone operator has started talks to buy Spanish rival MasMovil MASM.MC with the three buyout funds who recently took it over.

