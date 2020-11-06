FTSE 100 tracks Asia gains on stimulus hopes; banks, miners shine

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

Nov 6 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, tracking gains in Asia as investors hoped for even more monetary stimulus to shore up a battered global economy against the backdrop of a potential policy gridlock in the United States.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE inched 0.1% higher, helped by banks .FTNMX8350, insurance .FTNMX8570, and mining .FTNMX1770 stocks. The index was set for its best week since early-June.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC rose 0.7% after the European Union Internal Market Commissioner said there is a "50/50" chance of Britain and the EU securing a trade-deal.

Global stocks eyed an all-time peak while the dollar and U.S. bond yields stayed sluggish, as U.S. Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to the White House hours after President Donald Trump falsely claimed the election was being "stolen" from him. MKTS/GLOB

In company news, Beazley Plc BEZG.L added 1.6% even as the specialist insurer flagged an underwriting loss for the year and reiterated its pandemic-related loss estimate.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.