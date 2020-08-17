FTSE 100 tracks Asia gains as miners rally

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

Aug 17 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday as higher commodity prices powered mining stocks, while investors looked to a slate of macroeconomic data later in the week to gauge the pace of a post-pandemic rebound.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.1%, with miners Rio Tinto Plc RIO.L, BHP Group Plc BHPB.L and Anglo American Plc AAL.L adding between 1.2% and 1.8%. MET/L

Asian shares crept closer to their pre-pandemic highs as more liquidity from China's central bank helped investors brush past a delay in a weekend meeting of U.S.-China trade negotiators to review their Phase-1 trade pact. MKTS/GLOB

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC, however, was down 0.3%, pressured by another drop for travel and leisure stocks .FTNMX5750, days after Britain expanded its quarantine list to include France and other countries.

Meat processor Cranswick Plc CWK.L jumped 4.9% after a 25% surge in first-quarter revenue.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.