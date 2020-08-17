RIO

FTSE 100 tracks Asia gains as miners rally

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
London's FTSE 100 rose for the first time in three sessions on Monday as higher commodity prices powered mining stocks, while investors looked to a slate of macroeconomic data later in the week to gauge the pace of a post-pandemic rebound.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.1%, with miners Rio Tinto Plc RIO.L, BHP Group Plc BHPB.L and Anglo American Plc AAL.L adding between 1.2% and 1.8%. MET/L

Asian shares crept closer to their pre-pandemic highs as more liquidity from China's central bank helped investors brush past a delay in a weekend meeting of U.S.-China trade negotiators to review their Phase-1 trade pact. MKTS/GLOB

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC, however, was down 0.3%, pressured by another drop for travel and leisure stocks .FTNMX5750, days after Britain expanded its quarantine list to include France and other countries.

Meat processor Cranswick Plc CWK.L jumped 4.9% after a 25% surge in first-quarter revenue.

