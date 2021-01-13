FTSE 100 supported by energy stocks as virus concerns weigh

By Shashank Nayar

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 was largely muted on Wednesday, as a rise in energy stocks was countered by caution around rising cases of COVID-19 and lockdowns in Europe.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE was unchanged. Energy stocks .FTNMX0530 were the top gainers after oil prices jumped more than 1%, while homebuilder Persimmon was the second-biggest loser on the index. O/R

Persimmon PSN.L slid 2.2% after it reported a 9% fall in 2020 revenue and flagged risks to its construction sites from the fast-spreading new variant of COVID-19 that has spurred calls for an even tighter UK lockdown. L4N2JO1QD

"Investors are still wondering where the next big catalyst for further upside will come from, and are painfully aware that the COVID-19 crisis remains untamed despite the introduction of vaccination programmes," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

The mid-cap index .FTMC fell 0.3%.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 has recorded consistent monthly gains since November, supported by hopes of a vaccine-led economic recovery, but it has recently lost steam as a wave of coronavirus infections sparked new business restrictions.

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain are on track and sufficient to meet the government's vaccination targets, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, although he declined to give figures on supplies.

British bookmaker William Hill WMH.L, which is set to be taken over by U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment CZR.O, gained 0.2% even as it posted a drop in annual revenue on a hit from COVID-19 lockdowns and sports events cancellations.

Global recruiter PageGroup PAGE.L fell 1.2% after it posted a 20% drop in fourth-quarter gross profit due to a coronavirus-led hiring slump, but said Mainland China and Japanese markets grew in December.

British online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L jumped 1.3% on forecasting a full-year profit after Christmas trading surpassed its expectations, helped by strong demand during lockdowns.

