FTSE 100 Subdued With Inflation Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday as investors looked ahead to the release of British inflation and retail sales data due later in the week for directional cues.

Across the Atlantic, a speech by Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, business activity data for the month of January and December retail sales figures will be in focus.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,624 after adding 0.6 percent on Friday.

PageGroup shares fell 2.5 percent. The recruiter said that a lack of client and candidate confidence hurt its earnings in its latest quarter.

Homebuilder Crest Nicholson lost 5 percent after lowering its profit guidance. Filtronic, a manufacturer of aerospace, defense, telecoms infrastructure products, jumped 3 percent after it secured a radio-frequency subsystem contract from QinetiQ, a global defence company.

