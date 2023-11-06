News & Insights

FTSE 100 Subdued On Growth Worries

November 06, 2023 — 04:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were muted on Monday amid growth worries after official data showed the downturn in euro zone business activity accelerated last month.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,414 after losing 0.4 percent on Friday.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust edged up slightly despite reporting a drop in net asset value in the first half of the year.

Insurance company Prudential fell about 1 percent after new business sales and profits slowed slightly in the third quarter from the half-year stage.

Melrose Industries, a pure-play aerospace company, rallied 3.7 percent. The company said its GKN Aerospace Engines business has signed a new agreement with aircraft engines maker GE Aerospace.

