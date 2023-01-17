Markets

FTSE 100 Subdued In Cautious Trade

January 17, 2023 — 04:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly lower on Tuesday as weak China data raised concerns about the global economic outlook.

Investors were also reacting to official data showing that the U.K. unemployment rate stabilized at 3.7 percent in three months to November, as expected.

The benchmark FTSE 100 slid 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,850 after closing up 0.2 percent on Monday.

Ocado Retail, a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer Group, slumped nearly 6 percent after saying it expects 'mid-single digits' sales growth for 2023.

Online retail platform THG lot about 3 percent after revenue growth missed its target China-exposed financials HSBC and Prudential were moving lower as China reported its second-lowest annual economic growth in almost 50 years.

Recruitment agency Hays rallied 2.4 percent after posting a rise in its second-quarter net fees.

