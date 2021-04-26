FTSE 100 Subdued As Pound Strengthens

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Monday as a firmer pound weighed on heavyweight export-oriented companies.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 2 points at 6,936 after ending on a flat note Friday.

Consumer goods company Unilever, beverage company Diageo and tobacco firm British American Tobacco all fell over 1 percent as the pound strengthened on optimism about the economic outlook.

Miners gained ground, with Antofagasta climbing 1.6 percent and Glencore adding 0.7 percent after copper prices hit their highest in over 10 years.

Rolls Royce Holding shares soared 4.5 percent after the aerospace company said it was in constructive talks with Spain over the sale of its Spanish unit ITP Aero.

Engineering firm IMI surged 7.7 percent after lifting its full-year earnings guidance.

Travel-related stocks such as EasyJet and International Airlines Group jumped around 4 percent on hopes of a revival in travel demand.

