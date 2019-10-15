FTSE 100 Subdued As Pound Rises On Brexit Deal Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Tuesday and the pound held near recent multi-month highs against the euro and dollar after EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that securing a Brexit deal at this week's EU summit will be difficult but "still possible".

According to Irish broadcaster RTE, the United Kingdom would make new Brexit proposals today in a last-ditch bid to secure a Brexit deal.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent, at 7,205, after declining half a percent the previous day.

Brewer and pub operator Marston slumped 8 percent as it flagged lower annual pretax profit due to a fall in food sales at some of its pubs.

Housebuilder Bellway lost 7 percent as it warned of more pronounced pressure on profit margins in its new financial year.

Recruiter Hays jumped 5.2 percent after delivering a "solid" third quarter of modest growth.

In economic releases, the U.K. unemployment unexpectedly ticked higher in the three months to August, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

The number of people in work fell 56,000 to 32.69 million while the level of unemployment increased by 22,000 to 1.31 million in three months to August.

The jobless rate rose to 3.9 percent, while it was expected to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent.

