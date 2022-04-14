Markets

FTSE 100 Subdued As Pound Rises For Second Day

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Thursday, with a stronger pound and a decline in energy stocks weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,575 after having finished little changed the previous day.

GlaxoSmithKline, Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco were down between 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent as the pound edged higher for a second day running amid speculation the Bank of England will raise rates again in May.

BP Plc was little changed and Royal Dutch Shell dropped 0.7 percent as oil prices slipped in thin trade ahead of a public holiday.

Travel and leisure stocks were moving higher, with low-cost airline Wizz Air climbing more than 7 percent on signs of encouraging summer bookings.

