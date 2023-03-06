FTSE 100 Subdued As Miners Drag On China Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Monday, with mining stocks retreating after top consumer China set a modest annual growth target for 2023.

The benchmark FTSE 100 slid 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,93 after finishing marginally higher on Friday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 2-3 percent as most base metals prices declined.

Marine services provider James Fisher & Sons slumped 4.6 percent after selling its nuclear business for a nominal consideration.

Clarkson, a provider of shipping services, jumped 5.5 percent after reporting a rise in preliminary earnings for 2022.

Renewi gained 1 percent. The company said a European Commission landfill investigation into the alleged State Aid relating to the tax rate applied to certain recycled waste materials has been concluded positively.

