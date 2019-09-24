FTSE 100 Subdued Ahead Of Supreme Court Ruling

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Tuesday and the pound eased as investors awaited a historic Supreme Court ruling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of U.K. parliament.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 5 points at 7,321 after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.

Ryanair Holdings rose over 2 percent. The low-cost airline confirmed that its U.K. cabin crew have voted by a majority of 80 percent in favor of a 4-year Collective Labour Agreement, to cover all directly employed cabin crew in the U.K. until March 2023.

TUI Group shares advanced 1.5 percent. The travel and tourism company reiterated its fiscal year 2019 underlying EBITA guidance, saying the summer 2019 season is closing out in line with expectations.

Entertainment One, which is in $4.0 billion deal to be bought by Hasbro Inc., fell over 1 percent after issuing an update on its trading performance for the period from April 1 to September 23.

Merchant banking group Close Brothers declined 1.2 percent after reporting a drop in interim profits.

In economic releases, the U.K. budget deficit narrowed in August, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Public sector net borrowing excluding banks was GBP 6.4 billion, compared to a GBP 6.9 billion deficit seen in the same period last year.

In the current financial year-to-date period, borrowing totaled GBP 31.2 billion, which was GBP 6.8 billion more than in the same period of 2018.

