FTSE 100 Subdued After Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Wednesday even as data showed consumer inflation slowed slightly in September, helping ease rate-hike worries.

Consumer price inflation slowed slightly to 3.1 percent from 3.2 percent in August while economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 3.2 percent.

Another report showed that output price inflation accelerated to 6.7 percent in September from 6 percent. The rate was slightly weaker than the 6.8 percent economists had forecast.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,211 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday.

Mining giant BHP dropped nearly 2 percent after raising its offer for Canadian nickel explorer Noront Resources by $128 million.

Antofagasta slumped 4.4 percent after the mining group reported weak copper production for the third quarter and forecast lower output for next year.

Food delivery company Deliveroo jumped 4 percent after upgrading its full-year forecast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.