FTSE 100 Struggles For Direction

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks struggled for direction on Tuesday and the pound dipped as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a stream of allegations over his conduct during the Covid-19 pandemic in the fall of 2020.

Investors also awaited the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later today, with analysts expecting no policy change.

The benchmark FTSE 100 slipped 5 points to 6,958 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Oil major BP Plc rose 0.8 percent after posting better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter of the year.

HSBC Holdings advanced 1.5 percent. The global banking giant reported a significantly better-than-expected 79 percent rise in first quarter profit on the back of an improving economic outlook.

Serco, a company that provides outsourcing services to governments, added 1.4 percent after securing a £350mln government jobs contract.

Whitbread, owner of Premier Inn hotels, lost 2.4 percent after it swung to pretax loss for fiscal 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.