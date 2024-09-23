News & Insights

FTSE 100 Struggles For Direction In Lackluster Trade

September 23, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were fluctuating on Monday after finance minister Rachel Reeves said there would be no return to austerity or widespread cuts despite financial challenges.

Investors were also reacting to the results of a survey that showed growth softened across U.K. businesses in September.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,221 after ending down 1.2 percent on Friday.

In corporate news, AstraZeneca fell 1.4 percent after the drug maker said the overall survival in the TROPION-Breast01 Phase III trial of datopotamab deruxtecan did not achieve statistical significance compared with chemotherapy.

Rightmove rallied 2.1 percent after Australia's REA Group sweetened its takeover offer for the British property portal.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
