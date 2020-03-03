FTSE 100 Soars On Global Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks posted strong gains on Tuesday after policymakers across the world indicated that they would take measures to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Investors also cheered data showing that U.K. construction output rose at its fastest rate in over a year in February.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 158 points, or 2.37 percent, at 6,813 after climbing 1.1 percent the previous day.

Aggreko shares surged 7.3 percent. The global power and energy provider reported full year 2019 profit before tax of 199 million pounds, up 9 percent from 182 million pounds last year.

Bakery chain Greggs rallied 4.4 percent after its pre-tax profit for the 52 weeks ended 28 December 2019 rose to 108.3 million pounds from 82.6 million pounds previous year.

Intertek Group advanced 1.2 percent after posting higher profit in 2019.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo tumbled 3.7 percent after it posted a 63 percent slump in 2019 pretax profit.

Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead Group fell more than 1 percent after reporting a fall in pretax profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

