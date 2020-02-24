FTSE 100 Slumps On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Monday as Italy confirmed its fourth fatality from the COVID-19 epidemic, raising concerns about the impact of the outbreak on global growth.

The benchmark FTSE 100 plunged 239 points, or 3.23 percent, to 7,164 after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.

Airline and travel-related stocks suffered heavy losses on fears over the coronavirus outbreak becoming a pandemic.

Holiday operator TUI lost about 9 percent, while airlines easyJet and Ryanair plunged 12 percent and 11 percent, respectively. British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines gave up 7.3 percent.

Outsourcing firm Bunzl soared 4 percent after its pretax profit for 2019 rose 6.7 percent on higher revenue and margins

Associated British Foods fell over 2 percent. In a trading update for the 24 weeks ending 29 February, the company said that operating profit for Primark was expected to be "marginally down" on the prior year.

Barclays slumped 5.7 percent. The bank is preparing to start the search for a new chief executive officer to replace Jes Staley, the Financial Times reported.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.