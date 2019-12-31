FTSE 100 slips on year-end profit taking, stronger pound

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.6%, FTSE 250 flat

Sterling strength hits exporters

Markets to shut early on Tuesday ahead of New Year

Dec 31 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 declined for the second straight session on Tuesday, as dealers booked year-end profits after the index's best run in three years and as a stronger pound hit shares of exporter firms.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE, which had risen for 11 consecutive days earlier this month, fell 0.6% as a firmer sterling dragged exporter stocks such as BAT BATS.L and AstraZeneca AZN.L lower.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC was flat by 0808 GMT in thin trading.

UK markets will shut early on Tuesday and remain closed for New Years Day on Wednesday.

