FTSE 100 Slips On Weak Earnings

October 26, 2023 — 05:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks declined on Thursday as investors reacted to rising bond yields and disappointing corporate earnings.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 51 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,363 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Energy stocks such as BP Plc and Shell were moving lower as crude prices declined amid diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict from spreading.

Lender Standard Chartered plunged 11 percent after reporting a sharp drop in quarterly profit, partly due to $900mn of China-linked charges.

Precision instruments manufacturer Renishaw fell about 1 percent after a profit warning.

Consumer goods giant Unilever tumbled 3 percent after its new CEO laid out plans to simplify business.

Advertising giant WPP lost over 3 percent after cutting its outlook for the second time in as many quarters.

