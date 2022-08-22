Markets

FTSE 100 Slips On Recession Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday, with recession worries and fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,503 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.

Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta lost 1-2 percent on concerns about China's growth prospects.

Telecom major Vodafone Group slipped half a percent after it agreed to the potential sale of Vodafone Magyarország Távközlési Zrt or Vodafone Hungary for an enterprise value of HUF 715 billion or 1.8 billion euros in cash.

Cinema chain Cineworld Group rallied 2.3 percent after confirming that it is considering a voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States.

Wizz Air Holdings, a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier, plunged 6.5 percent on news its chief financial officer Jourik Hooghe will be stepping down to pursue another opportunity.

