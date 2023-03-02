Markets

FTSE 100 Slips On Interest-rate Concerns

March 02, 2023 — 04:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday, with ex-dividend trades and inflation concerns weighing on markets.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in his speech at Brunswick Group's Cost of Living Conference in London that rates could rise further if inflationary pressures become embedded.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 20 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,895 after gaining half a percent on Wednesday.

Lender HSBC fell 4.3 percent on going ex-dividend. Flutter Entertainment shares tumbled 4 percent. The gambling and betting group reported FY22 core profit at the lower end of its guidance range.

Vesuvius, an engineering company, jumped nearly 6 percent after reporting a rise in earnings for 2022, amidst an increase in revenue.

Buildings giant CRH soared 11 percent after reporting a jump in 2022 profit and unveiling share buyback plans.

Public transport company National Express rallied 11 percent after reporting improved financial and operating performance for FY22.

