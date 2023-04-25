FTSE 100 Slips On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about the outlook for economic and corporate earnings growth.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,890 after ending marginally lower on Monday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore all fell over 2 percent on mounting worries about the global economic outlook.

Primark owner Associated British Foods slumped 5.5 percent as it reported a 3 percent fall in first-half profit.

Online grocer Ocado gained 0.6 percent in choppy trade after announcing it plans to stop operations at its Hatfield customer fulfilment centre this summer, in a move impacting around 2,300 workers.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread jumped 5.5 percent after its annual profit rose above pre-pandemic levels.

Standard Chartered declined 1.7 percent after its CEO Bill Winters warned that the banking sector may face fresh issues.

